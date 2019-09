Can We Talk About That Couch Johnny Depp Purchased From The Set Of KUWTK?

According to emails released on The Hollywood Reporter, Depp allegedly purchased a couch from the set of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a gift for his daughter, Lily-Rose, for $7,000. Now, this is hilarious for a few reasons. First of all, this could mean that Depp watches KUWTK? Does he have a favorite sister? Does he think that Kris Jenner is a total boss? Or is this all Lily Rose's doing? Is she friendly with Kylie? Does she use KKW contour? Do the Kardashians know that Johnny Depp owned (at one point) one of their couches? In addition to the reality famous couch, the claim also states that Depp spent half a million dollars on warehouse fees as a result of storing his many Hollywood collectives, and that he spent almost $20,000 on accessories at Prada. The purchases were allegedly made on a Visa credit card provided by TMG.