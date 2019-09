People who are chronically late are the absolute worst. They screw up reservations, they lead to cancelled events, and they also can cost movie studios millions of dollars for holding up production. Now, would you be shocked to learn that Johnny Depp is one of those people that just cannot wake up in the morning, and I don't know, go to work to make millions of dollars for portraying a boozy, selfish, blinged out Captain Jack Sparrow? No, you wouldn't be at all because he totally seems like that guy. Basically, Depp is your friend that is always late to brunch, and is subsequently kicked off the group text because of his uncontrollable tendency to ruin plans. Simply put, in the words of one source from the set of Pirates 5, as told to The Hollywood Reporter : "He's not a morning person."