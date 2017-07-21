Robes are one of the oldest documented garments, worn everywhere from churches and courtrooms to boxing rings and bedrooms. And if you ever thought wearing one outside the house screamed ‘my wealthy husband recently died in mysterious circumstances,’ recent photographs of Rihanna taking the streets in a printed version (with a glass of wine in-hand) prove that the style has come a long way.
Over the past year, robes have been reimagined in a variety of prints, shapes, and fabrics: On the spring 2017 runways, Etro offered monochromatic, collarless pieces. Roberto Cavalli featured a bohemian amalgamation of color and print, Elie Saab went full-on Americana with star-printed robes, Vivetta presented botanical florals, and Alberta Ferretti paid homage to the classic nightgown. Whether inspired by traditional Japanese kimonos or lingerie worn by the on-screen sirens of the ‘40s, robes are everywhere — and they make for the perfect lightweight summer cover-up, too.
Style yours with kick-flare jeans and sandals, or over a floral floor-length dress à la Stevie Nicks. Either way, here's 16 of the coolest robes on the market right now.