Queen Latifah Has The Best Clause In Her Movie Contracts

Queen Latifah doesn't want to die on screen anymore — in fact, her contract stipulates that she cannot die in any movie she's in. After the movie Set It Off, in which the rapper-cum-actress died on screen, Latifah added a "death clause" to her contract.
"I put a death clause in my contract right after that movie," Latifah said on Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday night. "I was like, 'Wait a minute, I'm starting to die too good in these movies. Hold up — if I die, then I can't be in the sequel.'"
So, she decided there would be "no more dying" for her in movies, even though she, in her words, "died her ass off" in Set It Off. In the movie, which also stars Latifah's Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett Smith, Latifah submits herself to the force of the authorities after a bank robbery goes wrong.
Advertisement
Rest assured, Queen Latifah won't die in the movie Girls Trip. The film, which follows four best friends during their trip to New Orleans for Essence Festival, is a raunchy comedy that's been receiving rave reviews. (It arrives in theaters this Friday, July 21.) The 47-year-old veteran plays Sasha, a struggling journalist who's forced to let loose on the streets of the Big Easy.
The movie was shot on location in New Orleans during the actual Essence Festival, and, according to Queen Latifah, keeping a low profile wasn't easy. As host Seth Meyers pointed out, the musician could have easily been a performer at the festival.
"One scene we shot in the Superdome while Mariah Carey was performing, and we were trying to figure out how to do this," she told Meyers. "We only have one, maybe two takes — by the third one there's no way everybody's not gonna recognize us. This is our fanbase, you know?"
Luckily, they got it on the first take — and no one died. Watch the full clip of Queen Latifah on Seth Meyers, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement