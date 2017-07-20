Charlize Theron Went On A Romantic Date With A Mystery Man

Charlize Theron has a new man in her life — she's just not telling anyone who he is.
In a new interview with Howard Stern, the Atomic Blonde star described a date she went on recently — and it sounds super romantic. Apparently, she and her mystery man went on an evening hike last month.
"I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago," Theron told Stern on Wednesday. "I had a great date, I've got to tell you. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me. We went for a 9-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun."
For most of us, taking a 9-mile hike in the middle of the night probably sounds like a safety risk — but it looks like Theron's new beau kept her safe.
There's also a good chance that her new man is a celebrity — Stern asked Theron if he's famous, and she didn't deny the suggestion.
"I'm not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk… It was just really fun. He was super funny," Theron said of her hiking date. "I think he's just a really cool dude. It was super private… that's what made it so much fun, too."
Us Weekly notes that Theron was seen with Gabriel Aubry, Halle Berry's ex, in May, though the pair have never been linked officially. The magazine also points out that Theron's son Jackson and Aubry's daughter Nahla go to the same school.
Theron was previously linked to (and reportedly engaged to) Sean Penn, but the pair split up in June 2016.
