Another thing that's remained consistent throughout his career is his tan, which, surprisingly, is not the result of a good bronzer or self-tanner. "I ask everyone that I work with not to tan their face because it's hard getting rid of that orange look with foundation," Modica says. "He golfs a lot, so his face is always getting color." Very rarely does she have to bronze him, she adds, but if it's been a particularly pasty winter for the star, she has a fix. "There's only one self-tanner I have found that has zero orange in the product that you can use that on your face, and it's called Spray Di Sole . It gives you a great natural color."