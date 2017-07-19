Jada Pinkett Smith is having a pretty exciting year. Her comedy, Girls Trip, hits theaters on July 21, and we can already tell she steals the show. On top of that, her husband, Will Smith, was just cast as the Genie in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin.
"He's playing a big 'ol Genie," the mother of two told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night. "He's playing the Genie!"
According to Smith, her husband couldn't be better suited for the role, and she has a pretty adorable reason why.
"And you know what I had to tell him?" she explained to Fallon. "I said, 'You know, this is perfect for you because you’re always creating magic.'"
Advertisement
Queue the entire audience melting. "Yeah, I had to tell him that," she added, solidifying the pair as ultimate #MarriageGoals in our hearts.
This is not the first time the actress has gushed about her husband. Whether it's to do with career or family, Jada thinks Will is just the best.
"He's got one of the most beautiful, most generous hearts," she said in one interview. "Just how he loves people."
While the couple may seem perfect, they're also super relatable. Like many married people, they went through couples counseling, and although it was difficult, it made their relationship stronger.
"What happens in a marriage once you do counseling, the truth comes out," Will told The Sun in 2016. "And you sit across from your wife and you’ve said all of your truth and she has said all of her truth. You look at each other and you can’t imagine you could ever possibly love each other again now the truth is out."
But, he says that truth is crucial in order for two people to get closer.
"When the truth comes out and people have to say who they are and what they think, you get to know who they are," he continued. "I think that’s the cleansing before you get to the other side that is understanding and moving forward in our relationship."
No matter what, they'll always be standing side-by-side, supporting each other in everything they do. Watch Jada's interview below!
Advertisement