It's hard enough to make a relationship last, let alone make one last in Hollywood. But Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have managed to stay together for two decades.
It hasn't always been smooth-sailing for them, though, Will told The Sun. The couple has dealt with some problems over the years, and they've even come face-to-face with them in couples counseling.
Smith said the process of going to therapy together was incredibly difficult but worth it. “What happens in a marriage once you do counseling, the truth comes out," he said. "And you sit across from your wife and you’ve said all of your truth and she has said all of her truth. You look at each other and you can’t imagine you could ever possibly love each other again now the truth is out."
Nevertheless, they've been able to survive these conflicts and come out stronger. “It creates a dark moment," he said. "But for me, it’s the dark before the dawn. When the truth comes out and people have to say who they are and what they think, you get to know who they are. I think that’s the cleansing before you get to the other side that is understanding and moving forward in our relationship.”
Even if they've had hard times, the Smiths are a strong family. Will and Jada not only engage in loving gestures toward each other but also have done a great job raising their kids Jaden and Willow to be themselves and speak their minds. They may have had their struggles, but they've also put in a conscious effort to preserve their relationship and their family, and it sounds like it's paid off.
It hasn't always been smooth-sailing for them, though, Will told The Sun. The couple has dealt with some problems over the years, and they've even come face-to-face with them in couples counseling.
Smith said the process of going to therapy together was incredibly difficult but worth it. “What happens in a marriage once you do counseling, the truth comes out," he said. "And you sit across from your wife and you’ve said all of your truth and she has said all of her truth. You look at each other and you can’t imagine you could ever possibly love each other again now the truth is out."
Nevertheless, they've been able to survive these conflicts and come out stronger. “It creates a dark moment," he said. "But for me, it’s the dark before the dawn. When the truth comes out and people have to say who they are and what they think, you get to know who they are. I think that’s the cleansing before you get to the other side that is understanding and moving forward in our relationship.”
Even if they've had hard times, the Smiths are a strong family. Will and Jada not only engage in loving gestures toward each other but also have done a great job raising their kids Jaden and Willow to be themselves and speak their minds. They may have had their struggles, but they've also put in a conscious effort to preserve their relationship and their family, and it sounds like it's paid off.
Advertisement