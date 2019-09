Seriously Though, Give It Up For This All-Female Afghan Robotics Team

"First of all, I admire my colleagues — Sen. Collins, Capito, and Murkowski — for being willing and having the courage to take a stand. And as I'm sure you're aware, often the caregivers in a family are the women, who take care of doctor's appointments, who take their kids to get care when they need it, who deal with aging parents when they have to go to nursing homes or have to go to a hospital. And I know that these three women have not only dealt with these issues personally, but they also have heard from their constituents about their healthcare needs.