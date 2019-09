It's Time For Senate Republicans To Release Their Secret Healthcare Bill

McConnell and his GOP allies will have to release the bill when they want to bring it for a vote, but at that point there will be little time for analysis or debate. The leader also invoked a Senate rule allowing the proposed law to skip the committees that would normally debate the proposal and go straight to a vote, meaning there will be no in-depth study of the bill and the implications it will have on people's lives. (The House also took measures to speed up voting on its healthcare bill.)