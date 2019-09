An Afghan All-Girl Robotics Team Were Denied A Visa To Compete In The U.S.

Forbes reports that the Afghan all-girl robotics team was denied a one-week travel visa to participate in an international competition scheduled for mid-July in Washington, D.C. The team risked their lives to travel to the nation's capital of Kabul — which is 500 miles away and where multiple suicide bombings occurred in the last few months — from their small town of Herat. The group even tried a second time hoping that U.S. officials would change their mind and grant them proper documentation, but they were turned away both times.