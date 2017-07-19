You Can Now Book Roundtrip Tickets To Europe For As Little As $377

By now, those of us who failed to make summer vacation plans to Europe are in our feelings: We’ve grown weary of listening to tales from friends back from trips gallivanting the globe over Sunday brunch. And if we see another loved one post a beautiful sunset photo over some dreamy cityscape, we just might scream.
However, suffer no more: It’s time for your FOMO revenge.
Our patron saint of cheap travel, Scott Keyes of Scott’s Cheap Flights, has discovered yet another deal. As noted by Condé Nast Traveler, you can now book a roundtrip flight from the U.S. or Canada to a number of European destinations for under $400. The best part? Travelers have a number of airlines to choose from: American, Air Canada, Air France, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Alitalia, Delta, Swiss, and United are all among the bunch.
Twenty-two European destinations from 39 cities in America and Canada are on the list. From Los Angeles to Rome (FCO) is $389; New York City (JFK) to Madrid (MAD) is now $431; Dallas (DFW) to Amsterdam (AMS) is now $379.
Many of these deals are also reportedly direct flights with no bag fees. However, as with any of Scott Keyes’ deals, it’s unclear how long the discount will last. So as per usual, you’ve got to act fast.
How to book? As with any vastly discounted airfare, it’s best to be as flexible as possible. To find the cheapest dates available, use this Google Flights sample search. After you've found the cheapest dates there, you can search them in Momondo to find the absolute best price.
Whether or not your summer travel aspirations are out of reach, fall and winter excursions to Europe are still one click away.
