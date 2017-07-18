If you've always wanted to visit Japan, Scott's Cheap Flights has a great hack for you: Fly to Nagoya, the country's third-largest city, instead of straight to Tokyo or Kyoto.
From there, it's three hours to Tokyo and 1.5 to Kyoto by train. But although Nagoya is not as popular of a destination as the other two — The Japan Times once called it "the most boring city in Japan," though far from everyone agrees — it's a historical and economic hub worth visiting on its own merits.
Luckily, roundtrips from the West Coast and Hawaii to Nagoya on Air Canada and United are severely discounted right now. According to Scott's Cheap Flights, you can get there from Los Angeles for $392; Las Vegas or San Jose, CA, for $412; San Diego for $414; and Honolulu, HI, for $518. Normally, these trips go for around $900. The fares are valid for August through October 2017. From Honolulu, they're also available through May 2018.
To find the cheapest available dates, search Google Flights using this sample search. After you've found the cheapest dates in Google Flights, you can search them in Momondo to find the best price.
Definitely don't wait to book these flights: Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, says they will probably only last a day or two. If that — they could disappear within a few hours.
Pro tip from Keyes: "For a day trip or overnight getaway, check out the traditional houses in the historic village of Shirakawa-go."
