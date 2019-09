Justin Bieber is trying hard, y’all, and we've got to give him some credit. Like many kids who find themselves in the spotlight at an early age, he has gotten into some trouble, but he’s only 23, and seems to have already figured out that it's up to him to get his act together. Last month, Bieber shared a photo of his mugshot on Instagram and vowed that he was working to better himself. So far, he seems to be making good on that promise. No, we're not talking about all the motivational poster-like pictures he's posting on social media — although that does seem to be key part of his 2017 self-improvement tour. The singer is actually getting out there and interacting with fans in the best possible way. Most recently Justin Bieber stopped by the Children's Hospital of Orange County to surprise patients, and the pictures are brightening our day.