Justin Bieber is trying hard, y’all, and we've got to give him some credit. Like many kids who find themselves in the spotlight at an early age, he has gotten into some trouble, but he’s only 23, and seems to have already figured out that it's up to him to get his act together. Last month, Bieber shared a photo of his mugshot on Instagram and vowed that he was working to better himself. So far, he seems to be making good on that promise. No, we're not talking about all the motivational poster-like pictures he's posting on social media — although that does seem to be key part of his 2017 self-improvement tour. The singer is actually getting out there and interacting with fans in the best possible way. Most recently Justin Bieber stopped by the Children's Hospital of Orange County to surprise patients, and the pictures are brightening our day.
According to E! News, Bieber visited patients at the Children's Hospital of Orange County on Monday, and many who got to meet him have already shared their experiences on social media. One Instagram user named Brittney Cruz posted several photos of herself with the pop star and included a heartfelt caption about what it was like to meet him. She wrote, "Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said." Cruz also thanked Bieber, the children's hospital, and her child life specialist for the "unforgettable experience."
Another patient's mother posted a photo of her daughter with Justin Bieber to Instagram and explained how stunned her daughter was to meet him. Her caption read, "Victoria's smile was amazing and huge. Prayed with us and gave tori a great big hug."
This isn't the first time we've seen Justin Bieber giving some love to him young fans. On a recent trip to Mumbai, India, the singer played soccer on the streets with kids, boarded a school bus to surprise students, and even gave free concert tickets to around 100 children. In May, he also supported a young woman performing on the street in Monclair, New Jersey. See, we told you, J-Biebs is trying to do some good, and we are totally here for it.
