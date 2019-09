Justin Bieber Would Like To Not Go Back To Jail Again

Early on June 19, Bieber shared two stills from his memorable arrest in January of 2014 when he was pulled over by cops in Miami while driving intoxicated. He had been drinking at a few Miami hot spots and then decided to take a yellow Lamborghini out for a spin and... the rest is history. At the time, he was charged with drunken driving, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license. Now, three years and six months after the incident (which also led to one of the strangest and rudest depositions of all time ), he is reminding his Beliebers that he has not forgotten about his previous mistakes ( of which there are many ).