Justin Bieber Would Like To Not Go Back To Jail Again

The only crime Justin Bieber has recently committed is falsifying music lyrics by revealing that he actually has no clue how to speak his Spanish verse in the chart-topping track, "Despacito." Other than that, the 23-year-old has been pretty straight edge in 2017. He's on a mission to better himself, and he has been sharing that journey with his fans on Instagram. So far, the journey has included a new tattoo, a lot of #TBT photos, and revisiting his 2014 arrest.
Early on June 19, Bieber shared two stills from his memorable arrest in January of 2014 when he was pulled over by cops in Miami while driving intoxicated. He had been drinking at a few Miami hot spots and then decided to take a yellow Lamborghini out for a spin and... the rest is history. At the time, he was charged with drunken driving, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license. Now, three years and six months after the incident (which also led to one of the strangest and rudest depositions of all time), he is reminding his Beliebers that he has not forgotten about his previous mistakes (of which there are many).
The singer captioned the photo with a few hashtags that are kinda funny for how obvious they are. He writes: "Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain." All of those are true: jail is not cool, nor fun. And he should, with all his might, try to be an upstanding citizen and not end up in the slammer again.
We wish him all the luck.
In addition to sharing his mugshot, here a few other inspirational messages from the pop star.
