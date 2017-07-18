This Dad Started His Own Beauty Brand For The Sweetest Reason

By now, you’ve probably read dozens of touching father-daughter stories — like the one where a girl gave her dad a sleeping makeover or the dad who tried so hard to help his daughter on a bad hair day, but this might be our favorite yet. This father took his dedication to his daughter to the next level by creating his own makeup line to help inspire and support all women.
Bill Xiang is the founder of RealHer Makeup, a cruelty-free, natural beauty brand with the mission to empower women. As a former cosmetic formulator working in the industry for over a decade, he was inspired to create the line after the birth of his daughter.
“When she was born, that was the moment I realized I am a feminist, and I want to be a feminist," Xiang wrote on the RealHer website. "I want to do whatever I can to make as much difference as possible, as quickly as possible, to help more women. I try to build the brand to influence women the way I would want any company to inspire my daughter: inspire her to become independent, successful and fulfilled, without telling her she isn’t enough.”
How, exactly, will Xiang and RealHer accomplish this goal? For starters, the company donates 20% of its profits to the American Association of University Women, an organization that does, well, a lot for women and the pursuit of equality throughout higher education. But it doesn’t stop there: Each product comes with a mantra printed on the packaging — like “I will succeed” or (our favorite) “I am a queen” — which serves as a daily affirmation to the wearer.
The hero product is a matte liquid lipstick that lasts 10 hours, according to raving reviews, and there’s also lipstick, lip gloss, lip liner, eye shadow and brushes — all complete with their own inspiring mantras. If there’s anything we love more than good makeup, it’s good makeup with a sweet back story — and this father-daughter company is just that.
