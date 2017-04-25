But despite Jenner’s unique role in her adult offspring’s lives, there’s one common thread that most parents can probably identify with, regardless of whether they’ve had TV cameras following them around their homes for the past decade of their lives: They love nothing more than to taunt her. (Remember when she had an allergic reaction in the Dominican Republic and all her kids did was make fun of her swollen face? Classic.) The dynamic only works because Jenner is actually a pretty good sport — she laughs along with the teasing.