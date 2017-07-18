Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's feelings cannot be contained on screen. The actors, who star as husband in wife in Gypsy, are reportedly also dating IRL. According to People, a source confirms that the Netflix stars were spotted holding hands in New York City this past weekend on their way to a café, looking "happy" and "laughing a lot."
This is Watts' first public relationship since her split from Liev Schreiber last year. The two were together for 11 years, and share two children, Samuel Kai, 8, and Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 10.
"There are good days and bad days," she told Vogue Australia earlier this summer. "Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way,”
Watts added that she's "single, I’m co-parenting. I’m doing okay."
While Crudup's last public relationship was with Claire Danes, he's perhaps most notoriously remembered for leaving then-girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker in 2003 when she was six months pregnant with their first child.
"I am pregnant and alone," Parker wrote in her memoir Dear Mr. You. "It hurts to even breathe...I’m trying to get through it but I’m by myself every night and every morning and no one, nothing helps."
However, she did find a way to make a positive out of the situation.
"I realize now that whatever I was walking through was part of my life, one piece of a bigger story that is mostly beautiful," she concluded.
Refinery29 has reached out to both Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup for comment and will update this story if we hear back.
