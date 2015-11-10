Mary-Louise Parker Finally Talks About Billy Crudup Leaving Her When She Was Pregnant

Celebrities often remain tight-lipped about their headline-making breakups. But sometimes, after time has passed, fans get the details in the form of celeb memoirs.
Mary Louise Parker was seven months' pregnant in 2003 when Billy Crudup left her to start a relationship with Claire Danes. Parker didn't speak about the split then, but she seems to tackle it in her new memoir Dear Mr. You, which features a collection of open letters. She doesn't pen a missive to Crudup (at least not one she published), but one letter does feature a scene that occurs soon after she became single.
After Parker yells at a cab driver, he told her, "I don't want you anymore," she wrote in a section pulled by Jezebel.
She then answered,
"No one does
My voice was shot and I barely got out
Look at me
You turned at [sic] looked, I think for the first time…
My life is worse than yours in this moment.
I wailed
I am alone. Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe."
It was an obviously emotional moment she's captured beautifully.
Mary Louise Parker was seven months' pregnant in 2003 when Billy Crudup left her to start a relationship with Claire Danes. Parker didn't speak about the split then, but she seems to tackle it in her new memoir Dear Mr. You, which features a collection of open letters. She doesn't pen a missive to Crudup (at least not one she published), but one letter does feature a scene that occurs soon after she became single.
After Parker yells at a cab driver, he told her, "I don't want you anymore," she wrote in a section pulled by Jezebel.
She then answered,
"No one does
My voice was shot and I barely got out
Look at me
You turned at [sic] looked, I think for the first time…
My life is worse than yours in this moment.
I wailed
I am alone. Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe."
It was an obviously emotional moment she's captured beautifully.
Advertisement