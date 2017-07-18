Anthony Bourdain is a man of many talents. He's put his killer culinary skills to good use by blessing us with his CNN cooking show Parts Unknown and publishing cookbooks to help out those of us who aren't quite as adept in the kitchen.
Although Bourdain's cookbooks are well-known, he also penned the fictional mysteries Bone in the Throat and Gone Bamboo. Next up, Bourdain will publish a comic book titled Hungry Ghosts.
Hungry Ghosts will be a four-issue anthology series comprised of various isolated short stories, according to Vulture. Its format is inspired by a game from Edo-period Japan called 100 Candles, in which samurai would tell each other increasingly scarier and creepier folk tales. Chefs will replace samurai in Hungry Ghosts because, well, it's written by Bourdain.
HUNGRY GHOSTS coming 2018... https://t.co/XP14zs8WxP#BergerBooks @darkhorsecomics @joelrosebooks pic.twitter.com/f6ZkUXzpfJ— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) July 17, 2017
Bourdain will work with co-writer Joel Rose, who he previously collaborated with on a comic titled Get Jiro!
Hungry Ghosts will be published in January 2018 by Berger Books, a new Dark Horse comic imprint by Karen Berger. Although she's not a household name, Berger is a legend in the world of comic books and she's returned to the scene after taking a break for several years.
“I’d been dabbling in a bunch of different things,” Berger told Vulture. “But it was really, honestly, the election and the state of the world that made me really want to get back and create, and to do great stories, and work with great people. I felt like I needed to be more actively useful and productive.”
Thanks to Berger's triumphant return, we'll be treated to a culinary comic book from Bourdain. It doesn't get much better than that.
