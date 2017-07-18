Generally when one pictures the ever iconic Anna Wintour, it’s hard not to envision her blunt signature bob, a pair of large black sunnies, and a steely expression beneath said sunnies. Despite Wintour cracking a smile now and then, it’s her intense level of seriousness we’ve come to expect.
Unless you’re one of the many guests sitting near Wintour at the annual Met Gala ball, apparently. In May, actress Selma Hayek attended the glitzy event, though only days ago did Hayek bless us with footage of Wintour busting a move during Katy Perry's performance.
“Beside #selenagomez and #theweekend [sic] can you guess who are the other dancers in this video I took at the #metball?” read part of her caption.
In the clip, viewers first glimpse a moment of affection between TheWeeknd and Selena Gomez. Hayek then pans the row where we see several shimmying backsides, including James Corden, all jamming to “Teenage Dream.” Though there’s one sequin-clad hip-shaking, body-rocking attendee that is having the best time of the bunch. And it’s Anna Wintour. Dancing in Chanel like there's no one watching.
Shortly after this year’s Met Gala, a video surfaced on Twitter showing Wintour dancing but from a different P.O.V. Basically you don’t quite get to see just how badass those moves really are until you catch a glimpse of Hayek’s snippet.
2017 Mood: Anna Wintour turning UP to "Teenage Dream" at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/cQ1fcCgsSO— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) May 2, 2017
This isn’t the first time we’ve been forced to believe that Wintour is just a mere mortal, who loves to turn up like the rest of us. Back in 2010, another Met Gala photo surfaced which included Wintour and Diddy getting all the way down on the dance floor.
Considering how long it took for Hayek to post this special moment you have to wonder: Did the 50-year-old actress ask fashion's high priestess for permission to post? Hmm...
