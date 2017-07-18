Ben Affleck's Daughter Low-Key Roasted Him & It Was Hilarious

Ben Affleck is used to getting picked on by now. The actor/filmmaker was the inspiration for the Sad Affleck meme and the punching bag for hardcore Batman fans, but he's proven that not even a GIF with some Simon and Garfunkel lyrics or a 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes could get him down. After all, he is a father of three, and anyone with kids knows that's no easy feat.
Over the weekend, Affleck demonstrated just how thick his skin had become after revealing that his eldest daughter, Violet, low-key shaded him for receiving the humanitarian award at the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala for his work with his nonprofit organization Eastern Congo Initiative — and not because she's against philanthropic work.
According to PopSugar, the actor told the story of his witty 11-year-old calling him out for following in her mother's footsteps.
"When I told my oldest daughter that I was getting this award, she said, 'Yeah, Dad. Mom already has that one,'" Affleck told the gala crowd in Minnesota on Sunday.
Ouch, Dad. You're gonna need some aloe for that sweet burn!
It's an honor to receive the 2017 #StarkeyGala Humanitarian Award & an honor of a lifetime to have @StarkeyCares as a partner. @EasternCongo pic.twitter.com/uRpFAV5ibS— Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) July 17, 2017
Shade aside, Violet's comment was totally correct. Jennifer Garner, who filed for divorce from Affleck this April, received the prestigious award in 2016 for her commitment to early childhood education. Along with Violet, Garner and Affleck have two other children together, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.
Though the couple called off their nearly 12-year marriage citing "irreconcilable differences" earlier this year, they've remained dedicated to co-parenting their children and keeping things amicable between them. Affleck even said he'd love to direct a film starring his ex.
Since the split, Affleck has reportedly been dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, though some sources claim their relationship started before the Argo director and Garner announced their separation.
But that's not the only life change for the actor. In March, Affleck penned a heartfelt post explaining why he went to rehab to treat his alcohol addiction, saying: "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."
