Ben Affleck Has A Great Sense Of Humor About The Sad Affleck Meme

Ben Affleck knows he's been made into a meme — and he's a surprisingly good sport about it. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Affleck was asked what he'd learned from making the blockbuster film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, after working on various lower-budget projects. Affleck brought up the Sad Affleck meme in response, and his answer was hilarious. "It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don't say anything and they can lay Simon and Garfunkel tracks over it, that's one thing I learned," Affleck joked. (He went on to give a serious answer to the question, too, saying he'd learned a lot about the technology that went into making blockbuster hits.) Affleck also revealed that he got to keep the bat suit from the movie — but it was a replica, not the one he'd worn while filming. Mentioning the Sad Affleck meme wasn't the only joke Affleck had in store, either. He mentioned how nice it is to receive positive reactions from fans about Batman v Superman — which "was nice, because that's not what I got from critics," he said. It's great to see Affleck doesn't take himself too seriously, even when referencing a film with a 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Check out the full interview in the video below.
