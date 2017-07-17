"Tan Mom" (a.k.a. Patricia Krentcil) came to fame five years ago when she brought new meaning to the term 'fake bake.' In case you need a refresher, her faux glow made headlines back in 2012, after she was arrested and charged with second-degree child endangerment for allowing her 5-year-old daughter to use a tanning bed. Well, it looks as though Tan Mom's thoughts on sun exposure are different now — sort of.
According to the New York Post, Krentcil is upset with the sun damage her daughter reportedly received while playing outside during school recess. (The irony is not lost on us here.) It all started when, her daughter Anna, now 11 years old, came home looking like a "french fry" even though her mom made sure to send her to school with sunscreen. Now, Tan Mom is ready fire back at the very school administration that spilled the beans on her child's alleged tanning bed treatments.
“After what they did to me, they didn’t put lotion on her?" Krentcil said to the Post. "This time, I’m going after them." She also added that her lawyer is creating a potential case against the Nutley Public School District for neglect. The mother of five said teachers at Lincoln Elementary “harass [Anna]. They always ask her, 'Are you OK [at home]?'"
Perhaps this means Tan Mom is making a change for the better. She told the publication, "Right now, I’m a good tan. I’m not as dark as I used to be." Baby steps.
