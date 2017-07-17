Story from Pop Culture

Big Brother Nick Carter Reaches Out To Aaron After DUI Arrest

Christopher Luu
Photo: Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images.
After Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI refusal, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects on Saturday night, his big brother, Nick Carter, offered support on social media. And while many saw the move as a gesture of good will, some saw the tweet as crass, Aaron included.
E! News reports that Nick posted two tweets on Sunday after his younger brother had already been released on bail.
"To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better," the tweets read. "Family isn't always easy, [but] we're all here for you."
Advertisement
Entertainment Tonight reports that the younger Carter saw the tweets as a publicity stunt. "If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?" Aaron told ET through a representative. "That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down."
Fans on Twitter were divided. Some said that the older Carter had crossed a line and that family business shouldn't be exposed online.
Other fans noted that sometimes, social media is the only way to reach someone. No matter what side of the divide they found themselves on, fans are hoping that Aaron gets the help he needs.
Aaron's had marijuana-related incidents in the past. In 2008, he was arrested for possession in Texas. In 2011, he entered the Betty Ford clinic to get a handle on "excessive drinking and smoking."
The singer was on tour with Flo Rida promoting his new EP, LØVË. His rep told ET that Aaron "holds a medical license for medical marijuana for his long-standing anxiety."
Read These Stories Next:
You'll Never Guess How Anna & Elsa Connect To The Disney 'Verse
See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)
The Viral Words You Need To Know
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series