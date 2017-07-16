Aaron Carter Arrested In Georgia For Alleged DUI & Drug Possession

Aaron Carter was arrested last night in Georgia, just north of Atlanta, and charged with DUI and possession of both less than one ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, People reports. He also reportedly refused to take a Breathalyzer test. The singer was on his way to a show in Kansas City, though he canceled his performance via Twitter before the arrest actually occurred, citing "transportation issues."
His girlfriend Madison Parker was riding alongside him in the passenger seat, and she was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of law enforcement. Parker is a photographer, and the two have been dating since 2016.
This isn't the Carter's first brush with the law. In February 2008, he was pulled over in Texas for speeding and subsequently arrested for marijuana possession when police searched his car.
While Carter's career initially started off as a joke, his music launched him into international success when "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" went triple platinum when he was just 12 years old. He eventually toured with Britney Spears and supported his older brother Nick's group, The Backstreet Boys. In 2009, he also joined the cast of "Dancing With The Stars" and placed fifth. Fame took its toll, and he entered the Betty Ford rehab clinic in 2011 to deal with "excessive drinking and smoking." 2017 has proved to be an eventful year for the singer: his latest release, LØVË EP, came out in February. His father, Bob Carter, passed away shortly after the release of LØVË in March. Last month, he discussed his health issues on his Twitter after visiting the ER.
