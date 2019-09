Aaron Carter Arrested In Georgia For Alleged DUI & Drug Possession

While Carter's career initially started off as a joke , his music launched him into international success when "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" went triple platinum when he was just 12 years old. He eventually toured with Britney Spears and supported his older brother Nick's group, The Backstreet Boys. In 2009, he also joined the cast of "Dancing With The Stars" and placed fifth. Fame took its toll, and he entered the Betty Ford rehab clinic in 2011 to deal with "excessive drinking and smoking." 2017 has proved to be an eventful year for the singer: his latest release, LØVË EP, came out in February. His father, Bob Carter, passed away shortly after the release of LØVË in March. Last month, he discussed his health issues on his Twitter after visiting the ER.