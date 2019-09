This Airline Took Its Uniforms To The Next-Level: Couture

Apart from those unforgettable moments was a designer that will have you actually wanting to wear airline uniforms. Yup, you read that right. Hainan Airlines presented a one-of-a-kind runway show held at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand designed by Laurence Xu. The line featured a balance of neutrals and pops of color inspired by traditional Chinese culture. He has been presenting in Paris since 2013 and is known for bridging together his heritage and designs. Xu's exquisite take was influenced by a look called Cheongsam , the airline explained in a press release, which is a Chinese dress typically worn for formal occasions that incorporates images of nature such as the sky and clouds. It's the perfect way to tie together fashion, travel, and aviation all in one head-turning collection.