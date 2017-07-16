This Airline Took Its Uniforms To The Next-Level: Couture

Paris Couture week never ceases to amaze us. This year Chanel built a life-sized Eiffel Tower replica for their show, and Rodarte made eye-catching flower crowns we couldn't take our eyes off of.
Apart from those unforgettable moments was a designer that will have you actually wanting to wear airline uniforms. Yup, you read that right. Hainan Airlines presented a one-of-a-kind runway show held at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand designed by Laurence Xu. The line featured a balance of neutrals and pops of color inspired by traditional Chinese culture. He has been presenting in Paris since 2013 and is known for bridging together his heritage and designs. Xu's exquisite take was influenced by a look called Cheongsam, the airline explained in a press release, which is a Chinese dress typically worn for formal occasions that incorporates images of nature such as the sky and clouds. It's the perfect way to tie together fashion, travel, and aviation all in one head-turning collection.
Models walked down the cat walk wearing beautifully printed low hemline dresses paired with sleek gray outerwear and matching berets. It's traditional meets modern with an elegant twist that feels so luxurious. The best part is it's a Couture line that you could wear on a daily basis. If you're looking to amp up your wardrobe, maybe this is the push you need.
It's admirable to see this designer put a more refreshing, positive spin to travel fashion. We wonder how he'll be able to top this off next year.
