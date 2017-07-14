Katherine Heigl is still dealing with the aftermath of the statements she made about Knocked Up in 2008. And apparently, writer and director Judd Apatow missed the memo that Heigl apologized for those comments more than a year ago.
In an interview for Vanity Fair's January 2008 issue, Heigl said that Knocked Up was "a little sexist." The interview quickly became infamous. Eventually, the Grey's Anatomy actress apologized for her remarks in an interview with Howard Stern last April.
"I liked the movie a lot. I just didn't like me," Heigl told Stern at the time, referring to her character in the film. "She was kind of like, she was so judgmental and kind of uptight and controlling and all these things... I really went with it while we were doing it, and a lot of it, Judd allows everyone to be very free and improvise and whatever and afterwards, I was like, 'Why is that where I went with this? What an asshole she is!'"
It looks like Apatow missed the apology, though. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, Apatow said he didn't know Heigl had ever apologized for the remarks.
Apatow's assertion is a lot different from Heigl's costar Seth Rogen's opinion on the matter, too. Last August, Rogen said there were no hard feelings about the Vanity Fair interview. "I have no bad feelings towards her at all," Rogen said in an interview that was, incidentally, also on Watch What Happens Live.
Now that everyone involved with Knocked Up is on the same page, can we just let this interview go?
