The past few weeks have brought us the Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl Reunion Tour — but without the actual reunion. The two Knocked Up co-stars have been independently promoting their own upcoming projects (Heigl will play a lawyer on CBS's Doubt, and Rogen a hot dog in the film Sausage Party).
During a conference with the Television Critics Association on Wednesday August 10, the actress was asked about Rogen, and how she felt about the resurgence of their rumored clash. “I feel nothing but love and respect," she told the crowd, as Entertainment Weekly reports. "It was so long ago, and I just wish him so much goodness. I felt that from him, too.”
In case you aren't caught up on the long-standing drama surrounding the 2007 comedy, here's how it went down. The duo earned praise for their hilarious portrayal of an unlikely couple whose lives are rocked by a one-night stand that results in an "oh, shit" pregnancy. The movie is full of comedic gold (like this scene) and was quite well received by critics (The New Yorker called it a "cultural event").
But, after the film's release, the shining one-liners turned into bitter dust. In 2008, Heigl told Vanity Fair that she thought the Judd Apatow film painted "women as shrews, as humorless and uptight." She added that while "98% of the time it was an amazing experience," it was still hard for her to love the movie.
In subsequent interviews throughout the years, Rogen said that he didn't feel like Heigl liked him. He told Howard Stern earlier this month that he "thought she hated us."
Earlier this week, Rogen was asked about the feud once again on Watch What Happens Live. The actor clarified that he was never mad, he just "assumed she didn't want to work with us anymore" because she "did not seem entirely please afterwards." But anything more than that, he couldn't recall. "Honestly, it was so long ago, and I’ve damaged my brain so badly in the few last years, I have a hard time recalling what it’s about or who was supposed to be mad at who?" he joked. "I have no bad feelings towards her at all."
