Of all the celebrity feuds that needed resolving, I don't think this one was at the top of anybody's list.
All the way back in 2007, a goofy little movie called Knocked Up made its way to theaters and became a huge hit. The film's stars, Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl, became household names and lived successfully ever after, without a care in the world. Except, at the height of the movie's popularity Heigl criticized the movie in an interview with Vanity Fair, calling parts of it "a little sexist."
Considering the actress has been (for the most part) pretty MIA from the industry, that went down about as well as you think it would. So, why the resurgence of this ancient (2007 was five-ever ago, you guys) beef? Back in April, Heigl went on the Howard Stern Show and talked about seeing Rogen at a party no long after the incident and noted that he seemed "really mad."
We all have opinions on whether what she said was justified (it was) and whether or not the way she said it was off-putting (it was), but what does Rogen himself think about the debacle?
"I was never that mad, honestly," Rogen told Andy Cohen during Sunday night's Watch What Happens Live. "I assumed she didn’t want to work with us anymore, honestly. Because she seemed to not like the result of the work we did together...she did not seem entirely pleased afterwards. I think that was the root of everything. Honestly, it was so long ago, and I’ve damaged my brain so badly in the few last years, I have a hard time recalling what it’s about or who was supposed to be mad at who? I have no bad feelings towards her at all."
Like so many celebrity feuds before it, this one ends not with a bang, but with a whimper.
