Khloé Kardashian Is Supporting Rob Amid The Blac Chyna Drama

Most of the Kardashian/Jenner clan haven't been spotted with Rob Kardashian since Blac Chyna got a temporary restraining order against him on Monday. But it looks like at least one of Rob's siblings is still standing by her brother's side.
Khloé Kardashian and her beau, Tristan Thompson, were apparently with Rob Kardashian on Wednesday, according to a Snapchat video Khloé shared.
"Dance party at the house with Tristan and Rob and Koko," Khloé said in the video, though neither of the men were shown on camera.
Chyna's restraining order came after Rob Kardashian shared revenge porn; he posted nude photos of Chyna on Instagram and Twitter without her consent.
Khloé's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, has also expressed solidarity with Rob. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner at the Kids Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, Odom voiced his support for the Arthur George sock designer.
"I mean, it's disappointing, but to each his own. He'll live and learn through it," Odom said of Rob's recent social media activity. The retired NBA player also said that "of course" he would contact Rob, whom he apparently hasn't been in touch with lately.
"It is what it is," Odom told ET. "My prayers are with him." The basketball star also told ET that he is "sober and happy."
Odom opened up about his relationship with Rob in an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show last month, too. The former Laker told Williams that while he and Rob used to be "close," he hadn't been in touch recently and hadn't met Dream Kardashian, Rob's daughter with Chyna, yet.
