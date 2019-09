Jenny Slate Is Done Being Grouped With Lena Dunham & Abbi Jacobson

Duringa recent Q&A with New York Times Magazine , Slate was asked about some of her peers in the entertainment industry. The interviewer pointed out that the Landline star is often grouped with other actresses like Broad City ’s Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson , and GIRLS’ Lena Dunham, and asked Slate whether she felt like that was an accurate comparison. It’s clear from the phrasing that the interviewer intended for it to be a compliment, and in a lot of ways, it is. Both Broad City and GIRLS were and are extremely important, critically-acclaimed shows both by and for women, and Slate doesn’t have a negative word to say about them. But at the end of the day, the only thing that really connects those shows and those women is their shared anatomy, and Slate doesn’t hold back from expressing that.