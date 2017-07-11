Kesha Dropped A New Video & We're So Here For It

Kesha is back and better than ever.
After enduring a widely-publicized legal battle against producer Dr. Luke — along with grappling with an eating disorder and fighting online bullies — Kesha is finally making new music. Her new album, Rainbow, will be released next month, and the singer has been dropping new songs ahead of the release date. Kesha's most recent song, "Woman," is an anthem for female empowerment, with an inspiring music video to match.
The video takes inspiration from classic American western films, complete with cowboy hats, vintage cars, and gratuitous fringe. The song itself has a different sound than Kesha's first two albums, but that's not a bad thing. Kesha looks comfortable and happy in the video, which, given everything she's been through, is an amazing thing to see.
Advertisement
As for the song's lyrics, "Woman" is poised to become the next "Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves." Kesha, née Kesha Rose Sebert, sings about how she's responsible for her own life and doesn't need anyone's help — especially not a man's. (There are also plenty of perfectly-timed uses of the F bomb throughout the song.)
To coincide with the drop, Kesha wrote an emotional essay for Rolling Stone about "Woman," which was written with Drew Pearson and Stephen Wrabel and featuring The Dap-Kings Horns.
"It was such a beautiful experience to write such a strong female empowerment song with two men, Drew Pearson and Stephen Wrabel, because it reinforces how supportive men can be of women AND feminism," Kesha wrote in the essay. "It was one of those days I'll remember forever, because it brought me back to why I wanted to ever start making music."
It's great to see Kesha in control of her narrative and making music that's important to her. If the rest of her album is as good as "Woman," it'll be the perfect comeback for the pop star.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement