The Artist Who Considers Kesha A Sister Wants You To Know You're Beautiful, Too

Wrabel (who goes by just his last name in the music world) hasn't yet dropped a full-length debut album, but you've definitely heard his work before. And what makes this artist so special — in addition to his energetic singles, addictive beats, and vocal advocacy for the LGBTQ community — is his dedication to connecting with people at all times. In a new video, debuting exclusive on Refinery29, Wrabel takes on Washington Square Park to ask Sunday afternoon strollers what in their lives is beautiful to them. The question springs from the title and topic of his latest EP and eponymous single, We Could Be Beautiful. In addition to igniting brief and heartwarming conversations with random passerby, Wrabel also plays the song on a piano in the middle of the park, giving the small audience an intimate and raw performance to remember. The performance is quite different than the version of the song one would hear if they streamed it online, but that was the intention.