The Artist Who Considers Kesha A Sister Wants You To Know You're Beautiful, Too

Much like his other stand-out track, "11 Blocks," which received a golden endorsement from his friend and collaborator, Kesha (more on that later), "We Could Be Beautiful" is inspired by a previous partner of Wrabel's, although, he says, singing it now in 2017, years after the relationship ended, the song has a totally different meaning to him. "I thought it was a beautiful thing to get to talk to people," he said of the conversations he experienced in the park. "The question we were asking everyone was “What do you found beautiful?” and “What does that word mean to you?” and “What in your life is beautiful?” It was really cool also because I wrote song with a very specific thing in mind about this relationship I was in where I was telling him, "Hey, it’s not that bad out there bud.""