Glossier Has Some BIG News For Its International Fans

Glossier’s beauty products are so good, fans will stop at nothing to get their hands on 'em. For those abroad, doing so requires a little creativity — like bribing your American cousin to bring Boy Brow to you for Christmas or using your work trip to New York as an excuse to buy new sunscreen. But no longer: The indie brand just announced that its going global — sort of.
In a post on Into The Gloss, founder and CEO Emily Weiss announced the company's expansion plans. Here's what you can expect: Later this month, Glossier will launch in Canada, and then in London by the end of the year. In 2018, we can say bonjour to Glossier France. "That's very much in the works and will be up and running as soon as we can get all the right accent marks in all the right places," she said.
Advertisement
The international roll-out will be slow, but there’s plenty of reason as to why. “Our message has always transcended borders and cultures and is central to who we are as a brand,” Weiss wrote. “With that in mind, every time we launch in a new place, we want to get to know every new market just as well as we’ve gotten to know our US crowd over the past few years.”
However, that doesn’t mean Glossier is finished expanding after they launch in France. The plan is to make moves toward making Glossier a global brand — including London — with one small exception. “As a cruelty-free brand, we won’t be able to ship anywhere that requires product testing on animals,” Weiss said. “That’s just part of our philosophy.”
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement