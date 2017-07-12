Heidi & Spencer Paid A Visit To Laguna Beach

It's tough to resist the call of the beach, even if a particular shoreline harbors plenty of history and drama.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt took a detour from their summer getaway in Newport Beach, California, and headed south to Laguna Beach, the stomping grounds of her one-time arch nemesis, Lauren Conrad.
Entertainment Tonight reports that the day trip was documented on Montag's Snapchat. The short clips all brandish a few pretty sweet Laguna Beach geotags, proving that bad blood between the couple and Conrad is way, way in the past. After all, it's been over a decade since the epic fallout on The Hills.
Advertisement
"So we're staying in Newport, but we want to come down and see Laguna,” Montag said in one clip. Local will recognize the area immediately as the neighborhood around Main Beach. It's definitely a spot that would have been featured on the OG Laguna Beach.
She added, "I love Laguna. I would definitely live here. It's beautiful!"
ET notes that Montag and Pratt are visiting Orange County for pleasure and business. Today's downtime allowed the pair to check out LC's old stomping grounds, but they're actually in the area for a photo shoot. Earlier this week, the two were shooting on a yacht for The Fullest, an online culture magazine.
Fans of MTV's reality series will remember Montag's other visit to the area, which happened during Laguna Beach's second season. Back then, Montag wasn't a major player in the trials and tribulations of the Laguna crew, but loyal viewers know how the whole Montag-Conrad friendship fizzled out after Pratt came on the scene.
Montag is currently six months pregnant with her first child. While the world waits for the new delivery, they can rest easy knowing that LC gave birth earlier this week and Whitney Port has a baby on the way, too.
Soon, those famed L.A. hills are going to be filled with the pitter-patter of little reality-TV feet.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement