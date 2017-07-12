Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Her Own Wildlife Sanctuary & It's For The Best Cause

At age eleven I had my own bike, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has her own wildlife sanctuary. But that sounds pretty par for the course when your mother is Angelina Jolie, and when you have a passion for protecting wildlife in your hometown. Shiloh was born in Namibia, where she and her family traveled earlier this month to officially open the sanctuary, which was created to care for elephants and rhinos that were victims of poaching or abuse.
Located at the N/a’an ku sê Foundation, the name of the Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary was a surprise to the eleven-year-old, and a good one at that.
"Her face lit up when she saw the sanctuary for the first time," a source told People, who has exclusive photos of the visit. "The name was a surprise to her and she was beaming. She and her brothers and sisters moved around very quietly as the newly rescued elephants were still settling in."
The family stayed in the area for five days, meeting with N/a’an ku sê founders Rudie and Marlice van Vuuren, and interacting with the animals who live in the sanctuary. Jolie even met with President Dr. Hage Geingob and First Lady of the Republic of Namibia, Madame Monica Geingos, to further discuss conservation in the country.
"It is a privilege to work with N/a’an ku sê and be able to contribute to conservation in Namibia," she said in a statement.
When the mother isn't helping Shiloh change the world, she's taking her to more frivolous activities like SoCal's Renaissance Pleasure Faire. In May, the mother-daughter duo attended the yearly Irwindale, CA festival where they played games, browsed the booths, and, of course, ate a turkey leg.
