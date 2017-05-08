Once again proving that she's a cool mom, Angelina Jolie took her 10-year-old daughter, Shiloh Nouvel, to SoCal's Renaissance Pleasure Faire.
People reports that Jolie and her daughter joined a group of friends at the historical festival. Held every year in Irwindale, CA, the Renaissance Faire is an oft-maligned festival that celebrates everything medieval. It's a place where fans can get their hair braided with colorful ribbons and flowers, watch jousting tournaments and blacksmiths working their metallurgical magic. While neither Shiloh nor her mother donned any traditional garb while at the fest, TMZ reports that they did partake in many of the festival's activities, checking out souvenir booths and playing carnival games.
The group was also joined by a huge bodyguard, but judging by Jolie's own badass outfit — motorcycle boots, a black bomber jacket, and dark aviator shades — she could have handled any would-be pickpockets and ye olde troublemakers without a problem. People adds that Jolie did do something that many consider mandatory at the Faire. No, she wasn't spotted riding a horse or checking out her family crest, the magazine notes that Jolie got snapped chowing down on a turkey leg. Like any good fan, she obviously knows that getting into that medieval mindset includes dining like a knight of the round table.
While Jolie and Shiloh interacted with the Faire's costumed entertainers, Brad Pitt was nowhere to be seen. Earlier this year, Jolie brought her son, 15-year-old Maddox Chivan, along with her to an appearance at Buckingham Palace, where she delivered a speech on women's rights. It looks like the Jolie-Pitt brood is turning out to be a bunch of culture vultures, but with a mom that's a world traveler and a U.N. ambassador, that's certainly not surprising.
