The Surprising & Sweet Way We Can Help Save Elephants Before It's Too Late



“Once an elephant’s been stung, they tend to remember what it’s all about," Dr. Adams said.



Conservationists have taken note, started constructing "fences" made of beehives, turning the threat of a sting into a surprisingly simple — and sweet — solution for keeping the peace between elephants and farmers.



The hives hang from wires encircling the crops in need of protection. Hungry elephants looking for a midnight snack bump the wires, rattling the bees. The sound of the swarm sends the elephants looking for food elsewhere. In addition to saving the elephants and the crops, the strategy frees up rangers and farmers who otherwise would be stuck spending the night monitoring the fields.



Noah Sitati, PhD, Kilimanjaro landscape manager for the African Wildlife Foundation, conducted a study of his own as part of his PhD research in Kenya after seeing some local farmers construct hives on their land.



"These fences work very well," he told Refinery29. "I tried many simple strategies that are cost effective, and of course, using beehives was one of my strategies."