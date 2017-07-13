"I was preparing for a writing session and was thinking about what to write about and was figuring where my head was at conceptually. This day I was sitting outside laying in this hammock in my backyard and I was looking up and I have an orange tree, and I was looking around the yard and looking at things in nature. Then I saw these roses, and I saw thorns. I just like the idea that something so violent is attached to something so beautiful. It is about holding onto things, ideas, and people when maybe it is best to let them go. And how can you still enjoy something when you know that it will go away someday."