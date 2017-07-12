Even Joanna Coles, The Inspiration Behind The Bold Type, Can't Get Enough Of The New Series

It seems that everywhere you look, people are talking about Freeform's new show, The Bold Type, which follows three women — Jane, Kat, and Sutton — who help each other through the daily struggles of relationships and work at a Cosmopolitan-inspired magazine.
In its three episodes, The Bold Type has given viewers a realistic view of what it's like to try to make it at a major glossy mag and has even given advice on everything from workplace romances to the importance of seeking help when needed. As my colleagues have written, the show refreshingly deviates from the Devil Wears Prada mean boss trope, highlighting instead the value of a committed boss (modeled after Cosmopolitan's former Editor-in-Chief, Joanna Coles) who truly hopes for the best from her employees.
Advertisement
Showrunner Sarah Watson told Refinery29 that she "felt that it was time to show a female boss like that on TV because that's not often the type of boss we see."
"When I first met Joanna, I was so inspired by her because she is tough and she does have high expectations, but she also nurtures her staff in the way that they rise to meet those expectations," Watson told Refinery29. "I got to know her, not just through her, but through talking to a lot of the staff at Cosmo. You can just see how much they respect her and how much they try that much harder for her. I really felt like it was time to show that kind of female boss on TV."
With Watson's high praise of Coles, it's no surprise that the current Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines has not only decided to tune into The Bold Type, but to also live tweet during the show. (It helps that she also made a special cameo in the latest episode.)
Below are some of Coles' tweets.
I loved taping that scene! Thanks for the cameo @FreeformTV @theboldtype https://t.co/W56aW2K30L— joanna coles (@JoannaColes) July 12, 2017
Did you spot her on the red carpet?
Coles also praised the representation of the three main characters and said that "the show is for all young female journos."
I ? Sutton, Jane and Kat so much @TheBoldTypeTV - this show is for all young female journos— joanna coles (@JoannaColes) July 12, 2017
In another tweet, Coles applauded the show's "stealth feminism." Of course, the former Cosmo leader is also interested in the show's fashion looks, because let's face it, who doesn't love a good pantsuit?
Love @MeloraHardin's sleeveless suit and pants here...and the new hair is so great @TheBoldTypeTV @FreeformTV— joanna coles (@JoannaColes) July 12, 2017
Throughout her tweetstorm, Coles also celebrated the show's soundtrack, laughed about its hilarious Yoni egg scene, and retweeted fan reactions.
Advertisement