Maisie Williams Started Her Own Production Company — & Made Her First Short Film

At just 20 years old, Maisie Williams has already accomplished all of my life goals. She's started a YouTube channel, starred in a TV show (I can dream), and now, she's launched a production company. The Game Of Thrones actress announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that not only has she started a company, but she's made her first short film as well.
"I remember drinking beers in my kitchen with Dom [Santry], toying with the idea of starting a production company," she captioned the post. "Here we are, well under a year later, with our first short film. I'm unbelievably grateful for all the hard work everyone put in to make Stealing Silver possible. You can follow the movie on all social platforms and also visit our website - link in bio."
The production company is called Daisy Chain Productions and, according to the website, was set up in early 2016 with the goal of developing and producing "UK-originated short films, theatrical features and high-end television drama." Their first project? Stealing Silver, a short film starring Williams and Ronald Pickup.
According to the website, Stealing Silver is about "a young woman is forced to confront a painful time in her life when she discovers just how wrong she's been about the mysterious old man across the road." The film is written and directed by Mark Lobatto, produced by Santry and Williams, and co-produced by Eben Bolter.
We're still waiting on a trailer for the short film, as well as the release date, but it's exciting to hear Williams has finally kicked off a passion project. It's doubly impressive because, in the past year, the actress has been in the midst of season 7 of Game Of Thrones, which is finally returning to our screens July 16. After that, there's just one more season of the HBO hit, but it looks like Williams already has her future plans lined up.
