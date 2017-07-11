How is #AmazonPrimeDay not recognized as a national holiday yet?— Logan Catlett (@cptn__redbeard) July 11, 2017
Okay I'll just look for one deal.— Jeff Barrett (@BarrettAll) July 11, 2017
15 seconds later....
#AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/5sUZL2whME
Me: let me check out these #AmazonPrimeDay deals. Imma just look but not buy anything.— Mila (@JamilaTiaira) July 11, 2017
Also me: pic.twitter.com/5HkNwcnBqH
I've been up for about an hour of #AmazonPrimeDay and have not bought anything. Let's see if we can keep this going... pic.twitter.com/s347kRkW69— Michael Riebel (@mjriebel) July 11, 2017
#AmazonPrimeDay got me like... pic.twitter.com/kG0P3drPRc— Gregory Pizarro Jr. (@gregpizarrojr) July 11, 2017
Ebay, your shade is showing #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/2pCPPa87z2— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 11, 2017
Free slurpees at 7/11 today.— ✨Lasagna Del Rey✨ (@DazzyTheMermaid) July 11, 2017
Free @ChickfilA if you dress up like a cow today.
AND it's Amazon Prime day.
RT to save a life
Is 7/11 #AmazonPrimeDay because both 7 and 11 are prime numbers? pic.twitter.com/ZE8Buvq0ZG— Christine Hennessey (@TheNewChrissy) July 11, 2017
Everyone is talking about #AmazonPrimeDay. Don't forget the real reason for the season. 7/11 is and always will be #FreeSlurpeeDay— Jim Dunn (@JimDunn_) July 11, 2017