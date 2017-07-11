Story from Tech

These Tweets Prove Amazon Prime Day Brings Out Crazy Shopping Behavior

Anna Foley
Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your wallets: Amazon Prime Day is upon us. There’s no denying the 30-hour, fast-paced shopping holiday has some good deals (here's looking at you, Amazon Echo), but let’s face it: Prime Day can be a lot of work.
Most of the deals are timed, so you often only have hours to scoop up your discounted items. On top of that, items that are bought by enough people can sell out. So you’re not only racing against the clock; you’re racing against your fellow bargain hunters too. Plus, new deals are added throughout the day, so you have to constantly refresh your browser or app to keep up. It can be a lot to handle, especially when you’re trying to sneakily score some deals during office hours.
Advertisement
If you’re nervously, impulsively, and excitedly spending your paycheck on Prime Day deals, don’t feel alone; the Twittersphere is right there with you. Shoppers have found a moment to share their Prime Day feelings through GIFs. Ahead, a look at a few of our favorites.
Some people were just plain excited for Prime Day to begin. After all, this shopping event only comes along once a year.
Others couldn’t resist Prime Day’s sales, no matter how hard they tried to spare their bank accounts the ensuing pain.
Some noted other sites throwing a bit of shade in Amazon's direction.
Many were quick to point out that we are actually celebrating three holidays today. It may be Prime Day, but it’s also free slurpee day at 7-Eleven stores and Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A. So grab a slurpee, throw on a cow costume for some free Chick-Fil-A, and fire up your laptop.
Happy Prime Day hunting!
Advertisement

More from Tech

R29 Original Series