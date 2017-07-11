For Chick-Fil-A fanatics, there's nothing like that first bite of a warm, perfectly crispy, chicken sandwich and buttery bun slathered in epic amounts of Chick-fil-A sauce. But how far would you really go for free Chick-fil-A? Would you wait in line for hours? Or dress up like a cow?
On July 11th, Chick-Fil-A locations across the country will be giving out free items to customers, according to a press release. But, there’s a catch: you'll have to get decked out in an animal-inspired costume. In honor of the 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day, Chick-fil-A will let customers redeem one free entree of their choice in exchange for sporting cow attire. The entree items range from the beloved Original Chicken Sandwich to the Egg White Grill, or the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. No need to dress up this time around if you are a salad lover — sorry!
Chick-fil-A isn't the first chain to invite customers to dress up. Chipotle has a Halloween promotion every year, and Krispy Kreme has its Talk Like A Pirate campaign. Believe it or not, a cow attire day has been requested by costumers for years. The idea stemmed from the company’s decades-old “Eat More Chikin” campaign, which aims to promote poultry consumption. How committed you are is completely up to you. You can show up dressed up in head-to-toe cow costume or keep it simple by just donning some ears. Be sure to bring your kids too, because they will get their very own children’s meal for getting dressed up in a cow outfit.
Chik-fil-A will also feature an exclusive Snapchat filter during the day, so your friends and family can see the lengths you’ll go to for free food. Be sure to join the crowd between opening time and 7 p.m. for this unique experience.
Advertisement