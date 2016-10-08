How To Get A $3 Chipotle Burrito This Halloween

We typically think of Halloween as a day to eat sweets, but it's also a great time to get a Chipotle burrito. According to its website, the chain is offering $3 "boo-ritos" — along with burrito bowls, salads, and tacos — this Halloween.
Chipotle isn't giving them out to just anyone, though. You've got to be dressed in a Halloween costume and arrive after 3 p.m. The only other rules are that you only get one order and you've got to go in person. That line may be the scariest part of your Halloween.
But Chipotle did make it a lot easier than it used to be. Last year, customers had to add something "unnecessary" to their costumes to symbolize Chipotle's mission to avoid unnecessary additives in its food.
The company is also donating up to a million dollars to the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation, which encourages sustainable agriculture and ethical eating practices.
