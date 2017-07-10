Even in Diane’s quieter and softer moments, there’s an electricity and tension to her scenes that feels lacking elsewhere. Take the instance where she and Gordon share a cigarette in a random morgue vestibule. It’s clear these longtime friends have enjoyed experiences like this before and they both dearly miss them. "You want to finish it off?" she asks with a smirk, taking her cigarette back from Gordon. He can’t help but beam at her while refusing another puff. Now, compare this scene to the one that immediately follows it, where "The Zone" seeker William Hastings (Matthew Lillard AKA Shaggy from the Scooby-Doo movies) sobs about his dead mistress. It’s terrible, loud, snot-filled, and goes on for far too long, as do many other similar moments this season. At one point I had to turn on the subtitles to understand what, exactly, William was saying. Before The Return, viewers had never even heard of this man or his late girlfriend Ruth — does anyone really care about his emotional trauma right now? Sorry, Shaggy, but no.