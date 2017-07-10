The FBI, then, are working towards the center of this mystery from the side of evil Cooper and the body of Major Briggs. They lug poor Diane along with them because... actually, there's no reason she needs to accompany them on these adventures, but I'll take Laura Dern's icy GTFO stare in every scene without complaint. (Given her past trauma with Cooper, the emotional part of my brain wants her to go home and have a stiff cocktail on a velour lounge chair. I would watch a full episode of that.) They learn in this episode that Cooper has escaped from jail — whoops. But more importantly, they go to investigate the bloated body that seems to belong to Major Briggs. The writers take a moment to remind us that the coroner (Jane Adams! My girl! Loved you in Hung!) found a ring in the belly of the body that belonged to Dougie Jones.