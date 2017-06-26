If Woodsman had only said the haunting incantation once, it wouldn’t have been that bad. But, he says it over 10 times in less than four minutes. As he speaks about water, wells, and horses, the KPJK listeners all across town pass out. It originally seems as though they died, but a lengthy look at the chant’s youngest victim, named Girl (Tikaeni Faircrest), proves her face is still clearly moving after her eyes shut. Although everyone is alive, their sudden fainting spell left them vulnerable to those horrifying locust-frog hybrids, which end up being larger than squirrels and can fly. One enters the Girl’s body through her mouth after crawling into her room through a cracked window. It’s implied everyone listening to KPJK suffered the same fate. Try sleeping after seeing that visual.