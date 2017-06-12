Twin Peaks: The Return Part 6 Recap: Lucky Number 7

The finale of the episode is just as bloody, if perhaps less sensible. First, we see a man with two photos: One of Dougie, the other of Lorraine (Tammy Baird). The order comes from Mr. Todd (Patrick Fischler), a man who's made it clear his intentions on this show are dishonorable. (I have a working theory he is connected to the deaths of the two college students in New York.) After the orders are received, they're put in action: Lorraine, who was last week grumbling about Gene finishing up a project, is swiftly plucked apart like a human iceberg. (Her body is study enough to ruin the pick, though. The picker looks at the bent rod and whines, "Oh, no," as if his day's been ruined.) Of the two horrifying acts of violence in this episode, at least Lorraine's death leans toward camp. She was killed with an ice pick; the ice pick then bent in half, and the murderer is disgruntled. Hard not to find that funny, at least in the twisted world of Twin Peaks.