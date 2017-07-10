David Beckham's Daughter Had Her Birthday At Buckingham Palace

While I've gotten to the age where I say birthdays are "no big deal" as an excuse for not doing anything exciting, Harper Beckham is celebrating hers at none other than Buckingham Palace. As in, home of the Queen Of England. Not a bad way to ring in your sixth year.
Proud dad David Beckham posted a few photos from the celebration on Instagram Monday morning, featuring Harper and her old man posing in front of the palace, as well as a group shot of a gaggle of little ones (all dressed in the appropriate costumes) posing with Princess Beatrice inside the house.
"Happy Birthday to our special little young lady," the soccer star captioned the first snap. "Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x."
"Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace," he captioned the photo of Princess Bea.
Mom Victoria Beckham was also in on the fun, posting a picture of Harper holding a balloon in front of the palace.
While it may look like the birthday girl had the castle to herself for the celebration, she was actually attending a tea party (alongside many other guests) hosted by the Duchess of York. David Beckham clarified this on Instagram after the pictures ended up facing backlash from fans.
"One last picture of the birthday girl.... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party," he wrote. "This was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there... Beautiful tea party...."
Whatever the occasion, Harper fits right in amongst the royals, and this was the perfect start to what I'm sure will be an equally special year.
